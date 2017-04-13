App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 13, 2017 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Turmeric to trade in 6098-6318: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Turmeric prices dropped tracking lower prices in spot market due to higher supplies and steady demand.

Turmeric to trade in 6098-6318: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 6098-6318.

Turmeric prices dropped tracking lower prices in spot market due to higher supplies and steady demand.

Turmeric farmers and traders have been hit hard by poor sales during peak season.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 179 tonnes to 2803 tonnes.

SELL TURMERIC MAY 2017 @ 6250 SL 6350 TGT 6120-6020.NCDEX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Turmeric

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.