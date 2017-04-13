Turmeric to trade in 6098-6318: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 6098-6318.

Turmeric prices dropped tracking lower prices in spot market due to higher supplies and steady demand.

Turmeric farmers and traders have been hit hard by poor sales during peak season.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 179 tonnes to 2803 tonnes.

SELL TURMERIC MAY 2017 @ 6250 SL 6350 TGT 6120-6020.NCDEX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.