Turmeric to trade in 6086-6290: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 6086-6290.

Turmeric prices ended with losses due to fall in demand at the spot market.

Many traders and farmers expected good sales of turmeric during the peak period, which started a month ago.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 170 tonnes to 3855 tonnes.

BUY TURMERIC MAY 2017 @ 6150 SL 6000 TGT 6280-6400.NCDEX.

