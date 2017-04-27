Turmeric to trade in 6086-6290: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Turmeric prices ended with losses due to fall in demand at the spot market.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric
Turmeric trading range for the day is 6086-6290.
Turmeric prices ended with losses due to fall in demand at the spot market.
Many traders and farmers expected good sales of turmeric during the peak period, which started a month ago.
NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 170 tonnes to 3855 tonnes.BUY TURMERIC MAY 2017 @ 6150 SL 6000 TGT 6280-6400.NCDEX.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.