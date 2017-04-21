Turmeric to trade in 6054-6210: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 6054-6210.

Turmeric prices ended with gains as support seen due to rising exports demand at the spot market.

At Nizamabad market arrivals were reported at 15000 quintals, lower by 3000 quintals as against previous day.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks dropped by 318 tonnes to 3208 tonnes.

BUY TURMERIC MAY 2017 @ 6100 SL 6000 TGT 6240-6380.NCDEX

