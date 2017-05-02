Turmeric to trade in 6042-6266: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 6042-6266.

Turmeric dropped on profit booking tracking weakness in spot demand despite of lower arrivals from the producing regions.

At Nizamabad market traders reported arrivals at 20000 quintals, higher by 8000 quintals as against previous day.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 119 tonnes to 4023 tonnes.

BUY TURMERIC JUN 2017 @ 6080 SL 5980 TGT 6180-6280.NCDEX.

