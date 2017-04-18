Turmeric to trade in 6032-6292: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 6032-6292.

Turmeric prices dropped continuing its weak trend due to new crop supplies amid weak buying.

However, there are concerns over crop in TN amid drought like situation which could support prices in medium term.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 288 tonnes to 3109 tonnes.

SELL TURMERIC MAY 2017 @ 6200 SL 6320 TGT 6080-5950.NCDEX

