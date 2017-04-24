Turmeric to trade in 6022-6474: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 6022-6474.

Turmeric prices gained on lower arrivals and steady increase in demand at lower levels.

At Nizamabad market arrivals were reported at 15000 quintals, lower by 3000 quintals as against previous day.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 209 tonnes to 3417 tonnes.

BUY TURMERIC MAY 2017 @ 6180 SL 6050 TGT 6300-6450.NCDEX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.