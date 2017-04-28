Turmeric to trade in 5990-6246: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 5990-6246.

Turmeric prices ended with losses due to fall in demand at the spot market.

Turmeric farmers and traders have been hit hard by poor sales during peak season.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 49 tonnes to 3904 tonnes.

BUY TURMERIC MAY 2017 @ 6080 SL 5980 TGT 6180-6280.NCDEX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.