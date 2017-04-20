App
Apr 20, 2017 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Turmeric to trade in 5990-6206: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Turmeric prices ended with losses on profit booking after prices gained as support seen as the turmeric arrivals in the country is sliding.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 5990-6206.

India's crucial monsoon rains are expected to be average in 2017, a senior official at the weather office said, easing concerns over farm.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 357 tonnes to 3526 tonnes.

SELL TURMERIC MAY 2017 @ 6200 SL 6320 TGT 6080-5950.NCDEX

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Turmeric

