Turmeric to trade in 5990-6206: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 5990-6206.

Turmeric prices ended with losses on profit booking after prices gained as support seen as the turmeric arrivals in the country is sliding.

India's crucial monsoon rains are expected to be average in 2017, a senior official at the weather office said, easing concerns over farm.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 357 tonnes to 3526 tonnes.

SELL TURMERIC MAY 2017 @ 6200 SL 6320 TGT 6080-5950.NCDEX

