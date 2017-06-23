Jun 23, 2017 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Turmeric to trade in 5988-6380: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities,Turmeric prices gained on increasing demand for the commodity from both domestic and export buyers.
Turmeric trading range for the day is 5988-6380.
Turmeric prices gained on increasing demand for the commodity from both domestic and export buyers.
Andhra Pradesh government projected 2016-17 turmeric crops at 155,000 ton up from 121,000 ton in the previous year.
NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks dropped by 39 tonnes to 6569 tonnes.BUY TURMERIC JUL 2017 @ 6150 SL 6000 TGT 6280-6450.NCDEX.
