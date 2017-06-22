App
Jun 22, 2017 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Turmeric to trade in 5862-6114: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric


Turmeric trading range for the day is 5862-6114.

Turmeric prices gained amid rising physical demand coupled with diminishing supplies.

However upside seen limited as there were good rains in last few days in southern Peninsula

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 10 tonnes to 6608 tonnes.

BUY TURMERIC JUL 2017 @ 5950 SL 5850 TGT 6050-6200.NCDEX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Turmeric

