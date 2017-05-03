Turmeric to trade in 5748-6168: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 5748-6168.

Turmeric prices dropped as fresh selling is observed due to steady demand despite lower arrivals in the physical market.

Many traders and farmers expected good sales of turmeric during the peak period, which started a month ago.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 289 tonnes to 4312 tonnes.

SELL TURMERIC JUN 2017 @ 6000 SL 6100 TGT 5880-5750.NCDEX.

