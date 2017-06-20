Turmeric to trade in 5708-6132: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 5708-6132.

Turmeric prices gained on revival of fresh buying and fall in supplies on weather woes.

Fears of fall in acreage due to lower price realization also provide support to prices.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks dropped by 10 tonnes to 6608 tonnes.

BUY TURMERIC JUL 2017 @ 5800 SL 5700 TGT 5920-6050.NCDEX.

