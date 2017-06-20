App
Jun 20, 2017 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Turmeric to trade in 5708-6132: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Turmeric prices gained on revival of fresh buying and fall in supplies on weather woes.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric


Turmeric trading range for the day is 5708-6132.

Turmeric prices gained on revival of fresh buying and fall in supplies on weather woes.

Fears of fall in acreage due to lower price realization also provide support to prices.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks dropped by 10 tonnes to 6608 tonnes.

BUY TURMERIC JUL 2017 @ 5800 SL 5700 TGT 5920-6050.NCDEX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Turmeric

