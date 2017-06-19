Jun 19, 2017 01:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Turmeric to trade in 5670-5838: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities,Turmeric prices ended with gains as the physical demand is rising and market arrivals are diminishing.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric
Turmeric trading range for the day is 5670-5838.
Turmeric prices ended with gains as the physical demand is rising and market arrivals are diminishing.
Andhra Pradesh government projected 2016-17 turmeric crops at 155,000 ton up from 121,000 ton in the previous year.
NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 10 tonnes to 6618 tonnes.BUY TURMERIC JUL 2017 @ 5700 SL 5600 TGT 5840-5950.NCDEX.
