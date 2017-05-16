Turmeric to trade in 5594-5846: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 5594-5846.

Turmeric prices gained tracking firmness in spot demand amid revival of demand from stockists.

Farmers are reluctant to offer their holding at the prevailing low prices.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 87 tonnes to 5386 tonnes.

SELL TURMERIC JUN 2017 @ 5750 SL 5850 TGT 5660-5550.NCDEX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.