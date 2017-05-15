Turmeric to trade in 5592-5784: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 5592-5784.

Turmeric prices ended with gains on expectation of rising demand at the spot market.

Moreover, lower arrivals from the producing regions also added support to turmeric prices uptrend

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 15 tonnes to 5299 tonnes.

SELL TURMERIC JUN 2017 @ 5750 SL 5850 TGT 5660-5550.NCDEX.

