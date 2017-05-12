Turmeric to trade in 5564-5732: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 5564-5732.

Turmeric prices gained amid expectations of fresh buying from lower price levels.

Market focus may gradually shift towards monsoon in 2017 and sowing acreage under turmeric.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 164 tonnes to 5284 tonnes.

BUY TURMERIC JUN 2017 @ 5600 SL 5480 TGT 5740-5850.NCDEX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.