Turmeric to trade in 5556-5908: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 5556-5908.

Turmeric prices dropped on profit booking after rising as the physical demand is rising and market arrivals are diminishing.

As per data, about 6,378 tonnes arrived last week compared to 11,942 tonnes during previous week.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks dropped by 45 tonnes to 6608 tonnes.

SELL TURMERIC JUL 2017 @ 5700 SL 5850 TGT 5580-5450.NCDEX.

