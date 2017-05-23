Turmeric to trade in 5550-5766: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 5550-5766.

Turmeric prices ended with gains amid support from domestic stockists and exporters despite of rising supplies.

Andhra Pradesh government projected 2016-17 turmeric crops at 155,000 ton up from 121,000 ton in the previous year.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 463 tonnes to 6427 tonnes.

SELL TURMERIC JUN 2017 @ 5700 SL 5850 TGT 5560-5450.NCDEX.

