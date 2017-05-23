May 23, 2017 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Turmeric to trade in 5550-5766: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Turmeric prices ended with gains amid support from domestic stockists and exporters despite of rising supplies.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric
Turmeric trading range for the day is 5550-5766.
Andhra Pradesh government projected 2016-17 turmeric crops at 155,000 ton up from 121,000 ton in the previous year.
NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 463 tonnes to 6427 tonnes.SELL TURMERIC JUN 2017 @ 5700 SL 5850 TGT 5560-5450.NCDEX.
