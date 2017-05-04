App
Stocks
May 04, 2017 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Turmeric to trade in 5528-5904: Achiievers Equities

Turmeric prices dropped amid sufficient stocks at the spot markets following pick-up in arrivals from producing belts.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric


Turmeric trading range for the day is 5528-5904.

Turmeric prices dropped amid sufficient stocks at the spot markets following pick-up in arrivals from producing belts.

Turmeric farmers and traders have been hit hard by poor sales during peak season.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 69 tonnes to 4381 tonnes.

SELL TURMERIC JUN 2017 @ 5750 SL 5850 TGT 5650-5480.NCDEX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Turmeric

