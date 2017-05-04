Turmeric to trade in 5528-5904: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 5528-5904.

Turmeric prices dropped amid sufficient stocks at the spot markets following pick-up in arrivals from producing belts.

Turmeric farmers and traders have been hit hard by poor sales during peak season.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 69 tonnes to 4381 tonnes.

SELL TURMERIC JUN 2017 @ 5750 SL 5850 TGT 5650-5480.NCDEX.

