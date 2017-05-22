Turmeric to trade in 5528-5676: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 5528-5676.

Turmeric prices ended with gains on expectation of rising exports demand at the spot market.

Reports showed that the turmeric arrivals in the country are lower in first 15 days of May at 36,489 tons compared to 73,824 tons during April (1-15).

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 149 tonnes to 5964 tonnes.

SELL TURMERIC JUN 2017 @ 5700 SL 5850 TGT 5560-5450.NCDEX.

