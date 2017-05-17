Turmeric to trade in 5526-5810: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 5526-5810.

Turmeic prices dropped tracking weakness in spot demand as demand was lower from industrial buyers.

Andhra Pradesh government projected 2016-17 turmeric crop at 155,000 ton up from 121,000 ton in the previous year.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 239 tonnes to 5625 tonnes.

SELL TURMERIC JUN 2017 @ 5750 SL 5850 TGT 5660-5550.NCDEX.

