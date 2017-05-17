May 17, 2017 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Turmeric to trade in 5526-5810: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities,Turmeic prices dropped tracking weakness in spot demand as demand was lower from industrial buyers.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric
Turmeric trading range for the day is 5526-5810.
Turmeic prices dropped tracking weakness in spot demand as demand was lower from industrial buyers.
Andhra Pradesh government projected 2016-17 turmeric crop at 155,000 ton up from 121,000 ton in the previous year.
NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 239 tonnes to 5625 tonnes.SELL TURMERIC JUN 2017 @ 5750 SL 5850 TGT 5660-5550.NCDEX.
