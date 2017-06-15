Turmeric to trade in 5518-5890: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 5518-5890.

Turmeric prices ended with gains anticipations of fall in acreage due to prevailing low prices.

Farmers are expected to shift cultivation towards sugarcane and other crops for better price realization.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 10 tonnes to 6653 tonnes.

BUY TURMERIC JUL 2017 @ 5700 SL 5600 TGT 5840-5950.NCDEX.

