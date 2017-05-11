Turmeric to trade in 5480-5812: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 5480-5812.

Turmeric dropped due to lower demand from industrial buyers and higher stocks available in the country.

Turmeric farmers and traders have been hit hard by poor sales during peak season.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 223 tonnes to 5120 tonnes.

SELL TURMERIC JUN 2017 @ 5700 SL 5850 TGT 5580-5450.NCDEX.

