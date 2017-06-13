Turmeric to trade in 5476-5628: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 5476-5628.

Turmeric prices gains tracking firmness in spot demand amid anticipation of fall in acreage due to lower prices.

Andhra Pradesh government projected 2016-17 turmeric crops at 155,000 ton up from 121,000 ton in the previous year.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 10 tonnes to 6653 tonnes.

SELL TURMERIC JUL 2017 @ 5650 SL 5750 TGT 5520-5350.NCDEX.

