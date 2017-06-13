Jun 13, 2017 12:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Turmeric to trade in 5476-5628: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Turmeric prices gains tracking firmness in spot demand amid anticipation of fall in acreage due to lower prices.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric
Andhra Pradesh government projected 2016-17 turmeric crops at 155,000 ton up from 121,000 ton in the previous year.
NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 10 tonnes to 6653 tonnes.SELL TURMERIC JUL 2017 @ 5650 SL 5750 TGT 5520-5350.NCDEX.
