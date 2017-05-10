May 10, 2017 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Turmeric to trade in 5442-5834: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Turmeric ended with gains on low level buying after prices dropped by around 12 percent last week amid weak local and export buying.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric
Turmeric trading range for the day is 5442-5834.
Turmeric ended with gains on low level buying after prices dropped by around 12 percent last week amid weak local and export buying.
Andhra Pradesh government projected 2016-17 turmeric crops at 155,000 ton up from 121,000 ton in the previous year.
NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 30 tonnes to 4897 tonnes.BUY TURMERIC JUN 2017 @ 5650 SL 5500 TGT 5750-5850.NCDEX.
For all commodities report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.