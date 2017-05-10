Turmeric to trade in 5442-5834: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 5442-5834.

Turmeric ended with gains on low level buying after prices dropped by around 12 percent last week amid weak local and export buying.

Andhra Pradesh government projected 2016-17 turmeric crops at 155,000 ton up from 121,000 ton in the previous year.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 30 tonnes to 4897 tonnes.

BUY TURMERIC JUN 2017 @ 5650 SL 5500 TGT 5750-5850.NCDEX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.