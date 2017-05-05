Turmeric to trade in 5410-5766: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 5410-5766.

Turmeric dropped continuing its losses on lower demand in the physical market on reports of higher stocks available with the farmers.

Many traders and farmers expected good sales of turmeric during the peak period, which started a month ago.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 99 tonnes to 4480 tonnes.

SELL TURMERIC JUN 2017 @ 5650 SL 5800 TGT 5520-5400.NCDEX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.