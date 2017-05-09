Turmeric to trade in 5382-5602: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 5382-5602.

Turmeric gained on short covering after pr ices dropped by around 12% last week as higher supplies in the market amid weak demand weighed.

Steady pace of new crop supplies amid higher production also weighed on prices.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 227 tonnes to 4867 tonnes.

SELL TURMERIC JUN 2017 @ 18500 SL 18650 TGT 18380-18200.NCDEX.

