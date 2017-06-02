Jun 02, 2017 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Turmeric to trade in 5346-5474: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Turmeric prices ended with gains due to short covering on anticipation of good demand.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric
Turmeric trading range for the day is 5346-5474.
Turmeric output is expected to rise to 173,000 tons in the crop season 2017-18 compared to 155,000 tons in the year ago period.
NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks dropped by 114 tonnes to 6683 tonnes.SELL TURMERIC JUL 2017 @ 5500 SL 5620 TGT 5380-5250.NCDEX.
