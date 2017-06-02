Turmeric to trade in 5346-5474: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 5346-5474.

Turmeric prices ended with gains due to short covering on anticipation of good demand.

Turmeric output is expected to rise to 173,000 tons in the crop season 2017-18 compared to 155,000 tons in the year ago period.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks dropped by 114 tonnes to 6683 tonnes.

SELL TURMERIC JUL 2017 @ 5500 SL 5620 TGT 5380-5250.NCDEX.

