Turmeric to trade in 5340-5816: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 5340-5816.

Turmeric prices dropped on expectation of good production in the ongoing season due to favourable weather conditions.

Turmeric farmers and traders have been hit hard by poor sales during peak season.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 30 tonnes to 5815 tonnes.

SELL TURMERIC JUN 2017 @ 5700 SL 5850 TGT 5560-5450.NCDEX.

