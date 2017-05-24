Turmeric to trade in 5336-5712: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 5336-5712.

Turmeric prices ended with losses due to easing demand at the domestic spot markets.

As turmeric sowing starts in June, early onset arrivals and better prospects for rains could be good for the crop sowing.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 210 tonnes to 6637 tonnes.

SELL TURMERIC JUN 2017 @ 5550 SL 5680 TGT 5420-5300.NCDEX.

