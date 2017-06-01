Turmeric to trade in 5310-5438: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 5310-5438.

Turmeric prices ended with losses due to weak demand from exporters and the higher stocks.

The Andhra Pradesh Markfed has procured 59.8% of the targeted turmeric in the southern state from farmers.

Andhra Pradesh government projected 2016-17 turmeric crops at 155,000 ton up from 121,000 ton in the previous year.

SELL TURMERIC JUL 2017 @ 5480 SL 5600 TGT 5380-5250.NCDEX.

