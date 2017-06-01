Turmeric to trade in 5310-5438: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Turmeric prices ended with losses due to weak demand from exporters and the higher stocks.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric
Turmeric trading range for the day is 5310-5438.
Turmeric prices ended with losses due to weak demand from exporters and the higher stocks.
The Andhra Pradesh Markfed has procured 59.8% of the targeted turmeric in the southern state from farmers.
Andhra Pradesh government projected 2016-17 turmeric crops at 155,000 ton up from 121,000 ton in the previous year.SELL TURMERIC JUL 2017 @ 5480 SL 5600 TGT 5380-5250.NCDEX.
