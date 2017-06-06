Turmeric to trade in 5306-5430: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 5306-5430.

Turmeric prices ended with losses amid anticipation of balanced supplies as demand is need based and steady.

Farmers may cut supplies to the market amid fears of fall in acreage because of prevailing lower prices.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 30 tonnes to 6827 tonnes.

SELL TURMERIC JUL 2017 @ 5450 SL 5550 TGT 5320-5200.NCDEX.

