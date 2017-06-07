Turmeric to trade in 5240-5700: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 5240-5700.

Turmeric prices ended with gains supported by increased buying by retailers and stockists in the domestic market.

Reports showed about 72,120 tons arrived in May 2017 compared to 30,703 tons during May last year.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks dropped by 100 tonnes to 6727 tonnes.

SELL TURMERIC JUL 2017 @ 5550 SL 5650 TGT 5420-540.NCDEX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.