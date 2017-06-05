Turmeric to trade in 5238-5490: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 5238-5490.

Turmeric prices ended with losses tracking weak demand from exporters.

Better crop prospects in view of normal monsoon rains may continue to put pressure on Prices.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 114 tonnes to 6797 tonnes.

SELL TURMERIC JUL 2017 @ 5450 SL 5550 TGT 5320-5200.NCDEX.

