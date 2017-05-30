Turmeric to trade in 5204-5436: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 5204-5436.

Turmeric prices ended with losses due to weak demand from stockists amid sustained inflow and poor quality.

However, turmeric arrivals have been lower as farmers are bringing less stock in the market due to poor realization.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 60 tonnes to 6717 tonnes.

SELL TURMERIC JUN 2017 @ 5400 SL 5500 TGT 5280-5150.NCDEX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.