Turmeric to trade in 5192-5448: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 5192-5448.

Turmeric prices ended with gains on short covering as turmeric arrivals have been lower as farmers are bringing less stock in the market.

Turmeric arrivals across the country during May 1-15 stood at 58,309 ton as against 114,737 ton a year ago, data showed.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 40 tonnes to 6757 tonnes.

BUY TURMERIC JUN 2017 @ 5300 SL 5200 TGT 5420-5550.NCDEX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.