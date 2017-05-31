May 31, 2017 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Turmeric to trade in 5192-5448: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Turmeric prices ended with gains on short covering as turmeric arrivals have been lower as farmers are bringing less stock in the market.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric
Turmeric trading range for the day is 5192-5448.
Turmeric arrivals across the country during May 1-15 stood at 58,309 ton as against 114,737 ton a year ago, data showed.
NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 40 tonnes to 6757 tonnes.BUY TURMERIC JUN 2017 @ 5300 SL 5200 TGT 5420-5550.NCDEX.
