Turmeric to trade in 5162-5534: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Turmeric prices ended with gains on short covering triggered by uptick in domestic as well export demand in the spot market.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric
Turmeric trading range for the day is 5162-5534.
Turmeric prices ended with gains on short covering triggered by uptick in domestic as well export demand in the spot market.
Markfed will purchase turmeric from farmers at a market intervention price at Duggirala market yard till June 30.
NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks dropped by 30 tonnes to 6637 tonnes.BUY TURMERIC JUN 2017 @ 5350 SL 5250 TGT 5450-5580.NCDEX.
