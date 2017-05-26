Turmeric to trade in 5162-5534: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 5162-5534.

Turmeric prices ended with gains on short covering triggered by uptick in domestic as well export demand in the spot market.

Markfed will purchase turmeric from farmers at a market intervention price at Duggirala market yard till June 30.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks dropped by 30 tonnes to 6637 tonnes.

BUY TURMERIC JUN 2017 @ 5350 SL 5250 TGT 5450-5580.NCDEX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.