Turmeric to trade in 5120-5552: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 5120-5552.

Turmeric prices ended with losses amid weakness in spot demand due to supply pressure.

At Nizamabad market, sources reported arrivals at 5000 quintals, down by 3000 quintals as against previous day.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 30 tonnes to 6667 tonnes.

SELL TURMERIC JUN 2017 @ 5400 SL 5550 TGT 5280-5150.NCDEX.

