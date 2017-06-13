Turmeric prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' commodity report on Turmeric

NCDEX Turmeric closes with gain on Monday; its third gains in three sessions as the physical demand is rising and market arrivals are diminishing. However, the trend seems to be little sideways on reports of good rains in turmeric growing areas. There was lower demand all season from upcountry and industrial buyers. Turmeric arrivals in the country are higher in the month of May. As per Agmarknet data, about 6,378 tonnes arrived last week compared to 11,942 tonnes duri ng previous week. On the export front, country exported about 1.11 lakh tonnes in 2016/17 up by 30 % compared to last year exports of 85,412 tonnes , as per government data.

Turmeric futures may trade sideways to higher on improving demand from upcountry buyers and expectation that farmer may sow lesser area this season. However, good showers in turmeric growing states in coming days may press urize prices.

