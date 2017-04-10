App
Apr 10, 2017 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Turmeric may trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Turmeric may trade sideways to higher in coming sessions on anticipation good demand in the physical market as prices have touched lowest this season.

Turmeric may trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Turmeric

NCDEX Turmeric fell last week taking clues from the lower prices in spot market due to higher supplies and steady demand. However, turmeric arrivals in the country is on higher side during second half of March at 79,534 tonnes compared to 63,965 tonnes during last month same period, as per the Agmarknet data.

On the export front, country exported about 82,115 tonnes during April-Dec period, up by 28% compared to last year exports of 64,105 tonnes, as per government data. There are expectations of improved demand in coming weeks as prices are lower.

Outlook

Turmeric may trade sideways to higher in coming sessions on anticipation good demand in the physical market as prices have touched lowest this season. The upcountry and spot demand is steady and not picking up as expected. There is a possibility of revival of as prices as it have been trading at lower levels for the season.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Turmeric

