Turmeric may recover on expectation of good demand: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Turmeric

NCDEX Turmeric prices continue to fell last week as fresh selling is observed due to steady demand despite lower arrivals in the physical market. The trend is little up on lower arrivals and steady increase in demand at lower levels.

Outlook

Turmeric may recover on expectation of good demand in the physical market as prices have been lower this season. The supplies have been lower due to lower prices and there is some increase in demand which may keep the prices supported.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.