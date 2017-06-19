Turmeric futures expected to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Turmeric

NCDEX Turmeric jumps 4.5% last week to close at 5,772 per quintal, which is highest price in last one month. This is second successive weekly gain due to rising physical demand coupled with diminishing supplies.

Outlook

Turmeric futures expected to trade sideways on improving demand from upcountry buyers and expectation that farmer may sow lesser area this season will support prices.

