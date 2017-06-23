App
Jun 23, 2017 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Turmeric futures expected to trade higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Turmeric futures expected to trade higher on improving demand from upcountry buyers and expectation that farmer may sow lesser area this season.

Turmeric futures expected to trade higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Turmeric


NCDEX July Turmeric closed higher by 3.66% to settle at Rs. 6,236 per quintal on Thursday due to good physical demand. Turmeric prices regain its 2 month high yesterday. Market arrivals dropped about 60% in June compared to May.


Outlook


Turmeric futures expected to trade higher on improving demand from upcountry buyers and expectation that farmer may sow lesser area this season. Profit booking at higher prices is possible if good rains in the south India continues.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

