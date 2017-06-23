Turmeric futures expected to trade higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Turmeric

NCDEX July Turmeric closed higher by 3.66% to settle at Rs. 6,236 per quintal on Thursday due to good physical demand. Turmeric prices regain its 2 month high yesterday. Market arrivals dropped about 60% in June compared to May.

Outlook

Turmeric futures expected to trade higher on improving demand from upcountry buyers and expectation that farmer may sow lesser area this season. Profit booking at higher prices is possible if good rains in the south India continues.

