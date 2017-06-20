Turmeric futures expected to trade higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Turmeric

NCDEX Turmeric jumps 3.43% on Monday to close at 5,970 per quintal, which is highest in 7 weeks. This is second successive session gain due to rising physical demand coupled with diminishing supplies. This season the prices have been lower on less demand from upcountry and industrial buyers. Turmeric arrivals in the country are higher in the month of May.

Outlook

Turmeric futures expected to trade higher on improving demand from upcountry buyers and expectation that farmer may sow lesser area this season. Profit booking at higher prices is possible today.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.