Turmeric futures expected to trade higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Turmeric

NCDEX Turmeric closed lower on Tuesday maintly on profit booking as there were good rains in last few days in southern peninsula. Moreover, rising physical demand coupled with diminishing supplies capped further drop.

Outlook

Turmeric futures expected to trade higher on improving demand from upcountry buyers and expectation that farmer may sow lesser area this season. Profit booking at higher prices is possible today.

