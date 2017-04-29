App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 29, 2017 08:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trilochan Corporate Services sells 14 lakh shares of Gyscoal Alloys

On April 28, 2017 Trilochan Corporate Services sold 14,05,253 shares of Gyscoal Alloys.

Trilochan Corporate Services sells 14 lakh shares of Gyscoal Alloys

On April 28, 2017 Trilochan Corporate Services sold 14,05,253 shares of Gyscoal Alloys at Rs 10.11 on the NSE.

On Friday, Gyscoal Alloys ended at Rs 10.05, down Rs 2.50, or 19.92 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 14.95 and 52-week low Rs 3.52 on 20 October, 2016 and 01 June, 2016, respectively.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Gyscoal Alloys

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.