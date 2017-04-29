Trilochan Corporate Services sells 14 lakh shares of Gyscoal Alloys

On April 28, 2017 Trilochan Corporate Services sold 14,05,253 shares of Gyscoal Alloys at Rs 10.11 on the NSE.

On Friday, Gyscoal Alloys ended at Rs 10.05, down Rs 2.50, or 19.92 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 14.95 and 52-week low Rs 3.52 on 20 October, 2016 and 01 June, 2016, respectively.