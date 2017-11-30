App
Nov 30, 2017 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri slips 15% on weak Q2 numbers

Revenue was down 27 percent at Rs 326 crore against Rs 447.30 crore.

Shares of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri tumbled 15.5 percent intraday Thursday on the back of weak Q2 (August-September) numbers.

The company has registered 90 percent decline in its Q2 net profit at Rs 80 lakh against Rs 7.89 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue was down 27 percent at Rs 326 crore against Rs 447.30 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was down 50 percent at Rs 11.7 crore and margins was down 160 bps at 3.6 percent.

At 10:10 hrs Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri was quoting at Rs 121.25, down Rs 16.55, or 12.01 percent on the BSE.

The share gained 95 percent in the last 1 year.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

