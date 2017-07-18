Transformers and Rectifiers zooms 7% as board to consider fundraising, stock split

Moneycontrol News

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) shares rallied as much as 7.5 percent in afternoon trade Tuesday ahead of board meeting to consider fundraising plan.

The company informed exchanges that the meeting of board of directors will be held on August 3 to consider raising funds through issue of securities through qualified institutional placement (QIP) or preferential allotment.

The board will consider and approve subdivision of equity share from the face value of Rs 10 per share to Re 1 per share.

Incorporated in 1994, Transformers & Rectifiers is a manufacturer of transformers for sectors like power, auto etc.

At 12:22 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 370.15, up Rs 21.45, or 6.15 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar