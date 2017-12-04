Transformers and Rectifiers gains 5% on order win worth Rs 127 crore

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers India gained 5 percent in the early trade on Monday as it has received order worth Rs 127 crore.

"..... has been awarded order for 15 number of transformer amounting to Rs 127 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India."

The said order fall under the normal course of business. The company neither has any interest in the entity that awarded the order nor fall within related party transactions.

With this order, the company's order book as on stands around Rs 937 crore.

The company continuously thrives to deliver quality products and services, and over a period of time has become a leading manufacturer of transformers in the country.

At 09:17 hrs Transformers and Rectifiers India was quoting at Rs 34.00, up Rs 1.25, or 3.82 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil