Top trading ideas by Mitessh Thakkar & Prakash Gaba for November 24

By CNBC-TV18

Frontline indices began on a positive note, with the Nifty opening above 10,350-mark. Midcap index was trading at a record high, but at par with the benchmarks.

Moneycontrol.com has collated a list of trading ideas from top market experts which one can take cues for better returns:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bharat Electronics with a stoploss of Rs 184 and target Rs 195

Buy Dish TV with a stoploss of Rs 77 and target of Rs 83.50

Buy NIIT Technologies with a stoploss of Rs 644 and target of Rs 680

Sell PVR below Rs 1336 with a stoploss of Rs 1356 and target of Rs 1295

Buy Vijaya Bank with a stoploss of Rs 72.30 and target of Rs 80

Buy HCL Technologies with a stoploss of Rs 850 and target of Rs 876

Buy Havells with a stoploss of Rs 505 and target of Rs 535

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Berger Paints with target Rs 265 and stoploss Rs 253

Buy GSFC with target Rs 150 and stoploss Rs 140

Buy JSW Energy with target Rs 88 and stoplossRs 80

Buy SRF with target Rs 1900 and stoploss Rs 1825

Tech Mahindra can climb to around Rs 505, stoploss Rs 490