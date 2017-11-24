Top trading ideas by Mitessh Thakkar & Prakash Gaba for November 24

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com advises buying Berger Paints, SRF and GSFC.
By CNBC-TV18
Frontline indices began on a positive note, with the Nifty opening above 10,350-mark. Midcap index was trading at a record high, but at par with the benchmarks.
Moneycontrol.com has collated a list of trading ideas from top market experts which one can take cues for better returns:
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Bharat Electronics with a stoploss of Rs 184 and target Rs 195
Buy Dish TV with a stoploss of Rs 77 and target of Rs 83.50
Buy NIIT Technologies with a stoploss of Rs 644 and target of Rs 680
Sell PVR below Rs 1336 with a stoploss of Rs 1356 and target of Rs 1295
Buy Vijaya Bank with a stoploss of Rs 72.30 and target of Rs 80
Buy HCL Technologies with a stoploss of Rs 850 and target of Rs 876
Buy Havells with a stoploss of Rs 505 and target of Rs 535
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy Berger Paints with target Rs 265 and stoploss Rs 253
Buy GSFC with target Rs 150 and stoploss Rs 140
Buy JSW Energy with target Rs 88 and stoplossRs 80
Buy SRF with target Rs 1900 and stoploss Rs 1825
Tech Mahindra can climb to around Rs 505, stoploss Rs 490Syndicate Bank can climb to around Rs 99, stoploss Rs 92